People Moves: 25 - 29 April 2022

Featuring: LMA, Allianz, Miller, Canopius, Close Brothers Premium Finance

LMA takes Janine Powell from Lloyd’s as claims director

The Lloyd’s Market Association has recruited Janine Powell as claims director to join later this year.

Powell will come on board from Lloyd’s, where she is currently head of customer oversight and delegated authorities, which includes responsibility for setting Lloyd’s customer standards and overseeing associated performance and compliance by syndicates and third