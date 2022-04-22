Brokers shy away from net zero targets

The survey discovered two in five (38%) national brokers had set the target, with the average across the pool of 250 UK brokers coming out at just one in five.

The UK government has committed to a target of net zero emissions across all industries by 2050.

The main barrier to setting a net zero target is brokers do not have the resource at the moment to focus on this (62%), the survey found.

Ecclesiastical listed further barriers as not knowing how to measure climate impact (29%) and not