People Moves: 11 - 22 April 2022
Featuring: RSA, Thomas Carroll, Clear GroupRSA appoints CRO and chief auditor
RSA has announced that Dave Howell, currently chief auditor, will become chief risk officer on 1 June.
On the same date Yasemin Dogu, head of audit for UK and Europe ,will succeed Howell as chief auditor, the insurer confirmed with both being based in London.
Howell has been with RSA for over 20 years, starting out working within the GeoRisk team before moving across to audit. He has held several senior management
