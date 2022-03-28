Zurich drops ‘Z’ logo in wake of Ukraine invasion
Zurich’s white ‘Z’ logo on a blue background has been removed from its social media channels after the Z symbol became a pro-war totem in Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
The Telegraph reported that the insurer is considering scrapping the logo in its entirety.
Zurich told the paper that there were concerns its own Z logo may be misinterpreted and for that reason it was “temporarily removing” it from channels such as Twitter.Exit
The insurer confirmed last month that it was pulling
