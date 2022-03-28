Ex-Swiftcover founder and Axa boss Steve Hardy to lead Policy Expert

Steve Hardy, a co-founder of Swiftcover and former CEO of Axa personal lines, has become the leader of Policy Expert owner QMetric Group.

He has replaced Sanchit Suri who was made CEO in November when Tony Deacon retired.

A spokesperson for QMetric Group, a UK insurtech that provides home and motor insurance, told Insurance Age: “We can confirm Sanchit Suri has left the position of CEO at QMetric Group, with immediate effect.

“The business, including the Policy Expert brand, will be led by