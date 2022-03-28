Ex-Swiftcover founder and Axa boss Steve Hardy to lead Policy Expert
Steve Hardy, a co-founder of Swiftcover and former CEO of Axa personal lines, has become the leader of Policy Expert owner QMetric Group.
He has replaced Sanchit Suri who was made CEO in November when Tony Deacon retired.
A spokesperson for QMetric Group, a UK insurtech that provides home and motor insurance, told Insurance Age: “We can confirm Sanchit Suri has left the position of CEO at QMetric Group, with immediate effect.
“The business, including the Policy Expert brand, will be led by
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- In Depth: Legal expenses cover proves value in volatile times
- Zurich drops ‘Z’ logo in wake of Ukraine invasion
- Tempcover to sell up to Uswitch and Confused owner RVU
- In depth: Employment practices liability: getting back to business?
- Saga reports drop in broking GWP and profit
- Up to 9000 Ardonagh staff in line for £1,000 bonuses
- Regulatory changes set to bite