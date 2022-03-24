Stubben Edge launches AR network with target of up to 30 in first year

Broker technology specialist Stubben Edge is launching a network for appointed representatives to go live next week, Insurance Age can reveal.

Network director Gemma Jarrett detailed that the business is targeting 20 to 30 general insurance ARs in its first year of trading across a blend of ARs already trading switching to the offering and new start-up businesses.

It will be offering two models running over three and five years for those who come on board, she detailed.

“After that if they