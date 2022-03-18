Ecclesiastical Group moves into profit

Ecclesiastical has reported increased gross written premium of £486.2m for 2021.

This was up 11% from £437.3m the previous year with the insurer stating it was supported by strong retention and rate increases as well as new business wins.

Total revenue hit £457.7m (2020: £315.1m) while operating expenses were £377.4m, up on the £330.1m spent the previous year.

Overall the group achieved profit before tax of £77m compared to a loss of £15.7m in 2020.

UK & Ireland

In the UK and Ireland