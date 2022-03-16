Ex-Fresh CEO Mike Wall joins Markerstudy
Markerstudy has appointed Mike Wall as head of non-standard insurance.
Wall, the former CEO of Fresh Insurance, is now building a team to develop Markerstudy’s non-standard home and motor offerings, including telematics insurance under the existing Smart Driver Club brand.
He had joined Fresh in 2002 as sales and underwriting manager eventually becoming group managing director and stepping up to CEO when Lisa Powis left in 2018 as Vantage bought the broker. He exited in 2020 when the business
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- RSA reveals 2021 losses from continuing operations
- Broker Satisfaction Survey: Aviva triumphs in Financial Lines
- HCF buys two brokers
- JMG Group buys Northampton broker to continue expansion
- Aviva partners with Broker Network after a decade apart
- People Moves: 14 - 18 March 2022
- Interview: Paul Havenhand – CEO Kingsbridge Group