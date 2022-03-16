Ex-Fresh CEO Mike Wall joins Markerstudy

Markerstudy has appointed Mike Wall as head of non-standard insurance.

Wall, the former CEO of Fresh Insurance, is now building a team to develop Markerstudy’s non-standard home and motor offerings, including telematics insurance under the existing Smart Driver Club brand.

He had joined Fresh in 2002 as sales and underwriting manager eventually becoming group managing director and stepping up to CEO when Lisa Powis left in 2018 as Vantage bought the broker. He exited in 2020 when the business