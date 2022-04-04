Blog: Don’t be resigned to the Great Resignation
The job market is a significant concern for employers. Vacancies have risen sharply with Office for National Statistics showing that a record 1,298,400 positions were vacant in November to January – 513,700 more than pre-pandemic levels.
Alongside this, the pandemic has made many people re-evaluate what they want from work. Some would sooner quit than go back to the old ways of working.
This is evident in a recent survey from recruitment firm Randstad UK who found that 69% of workers were
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Insight
Most read
- New RSA CEO Ken Norgrove promises to fix current “average” broker service
- Aviva takes Charlotte Jones from RSA as CFO
- Think Insurance makes first broker buy
- People Moves: 28 March - 1 April 2022
- Tasker Insurance Brokers becomes Jensten as group streamlines brands
- R&Q agrees £482m sale to Brickell
- Analysis: The inflation challenge