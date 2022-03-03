Admiral reports increased profit and turnover

Admiral Group reported growth across the board for 2021 as it moved to recover from Covid-hit numbers reported in 2020.

The motor-specialist reported profit before tax on continuing operations of £769m (2020: £608.2m) as group turnover also increased to £3.51bn from £3.37bn in the previous year.

Group profit before tax and including discontinued operations was £1.13bn compared to £637.6m the previous year. In 2021, it completed its sale of Penguin Portals, the home of the Confused PCW, to the