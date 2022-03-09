Editor's letter – March 2022

It’s been another busy month for the world of insurance.

Our March edition features an interview with outgoing CII CEO, Sian Fisher. It’s fair to say Sian has faced several dissenting voices during her tenure. We find out more about the impact of that and why she believes the CII is now ready for the future.

The issue also includes analysis of the difficult property market and an exploration of M&A over the past 12 months. We also have a fascinating in depth, with sponsor Travelers, which