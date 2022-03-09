Editor's letter – March 2022
It’s been another busy month for the world of insurance.
Our March edition features an interview with outgoing CII CEO, Sian Fisher. It’s fair to say Sian has faced several dissenting voices during her tenure. We find out more about the impact of that and why she believes the CII is now ready for the future.
The issue also includes analysis of the difficult property market and an exploration of M&A over the past 12 months. We also have a fascinating in depth, with sponsor Travelers, which
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- US giant Brown & Brown to buy GRP
- In Depth: Build an affinity with trade groups
- Brown & Brown reveals £1.48bn price tag for GRP
- In Depth: Standing out in the schemes market
- People moves: 28 February - 4 March 2022
- Profile: Sian Fisher: The future for Fisher
- Zego teams up with Aviva on fleet policies