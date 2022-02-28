FCA dual pricing rules drive biggest monthly premium jump in eight years, says Consumer Intelligence

The Financial Conduct Authority’s ban on dual pricing, which came into force this January, led to the biggest one-month jump in home and motor insurance premiums in over eight years, according to analysis from Consumer Intelligence.

The current costs have now increased to £154 for home insurance and £705 for motor insurance.

The researchers’ previous market update, published towards the end of 2021, had the cost of insurance falling an average of 8.2% year-on-year for homeowners and 7.6% for