The Insurance Age Deal Tracker: March 2022

Busy period for GRP

Premier Healthcare, which is part of Global Risk Partners, is to acquire the business and assets of Amba Care and Wellbeing (Amba C&W). Amba C&W is part of the Amba People Group, a technology business that says it provides clients with an eco-friendly, ethical employee benefits platform.

PCH is acquiring the assets of the broking division, based in Bristol, which distributes employee benefits, including healthcare insurance, group life and group income protection to