Allianz posts improved operating profit for 2021 but GWP slips

Allianz Holdings has reported a 9.4% increase in operating profit to £318m for 2021.

For the year ended 31 December, the combined operating ratio improved to 93.2% from 94.4% in 2020.

However, gross written premium slipped by 3.2% year-on-year to £3.8bn. According to the provider, this was driven in the main by the impact of the soft motor market.

The insurer, which has previously bought the general insurance businesses of LV and Legal & General, restructured in July to create distinct