SJL set ups Bristol ‘hub’

SJL Insurance has opened a third office located in Bristol, adding to its Bristol and London locations.

SJL founder and CEO Simon Lancaster said Bristol was the perfect choice as it is a good place to find experienced insurance staff.

He explained; “Our HQ is in Worcester, and there is a finite number of people in Worcester.

“Bristol seemed like a good insurance market, and it isn’t too far from our base, so it is easy to serve clients. There is also a good selection of clients and a good