Gallagher leader targeting organic growth

Elliot Miller, regional managing director for Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North East of England at Gallagher has set a target of 5% organic growth for the region as he stepped into the role.

The business has offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen, Belfast and Newcastle with 220 staff working across the spectrum of large corporate clients to SMEs. Revenue to Gallagher from the region totals $45m (£33.2m).

“On an organic basis we would be looking to grow by about 5% this year,” Miller