Axa buys Ageas commercial business renewal rights for £47.5m
Axa has paid an initial £47.5m for the renewal rights to Ageas UK’s commercial business.
The deal will see Ageas’s business transfer to Axa from June 2022. However, the acquisition does not include the back book, which will remain with Ageas UK, both insurers confirmed.
Ageas will continue to manage and provide ongoing service across all policies until they are underwritten by Axa Commercial at renewal.
As part of the agreement, around 100 Ageas employees who work predominantly on commercial
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Blog: Getting personal with digital
- High Court rules against Marshmallow on Toba breaches and confidential information misuse in Mulsanne case
- FSCS confirms broker as failed
- Ashwin Mistry steps down
- ThingCo expands into Northern Ireland with broker deal
- People moves: 14-18 February 2022
- Analysis: Balancing risk and opportunity in the metaverse