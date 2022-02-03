In Depth - How brokers can still succeed in personal lines

It could be suggested by some that brokers shouldn’t be operating in personal lines in 2022. Their continued presence in this space not only defies expectations, it almost defies logic. The arrival of Direct Line should, some believe, have been the end for brokers, but they stuck around.

Then the direct bandwagon was given a huge boost with the arrival of the aggregators. That was again supposed to be the death knell for brokers, but, once again, they simply rolled up their sleeves and played