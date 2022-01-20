Insurers face another Covid-19 business interruption action group

Law firm Edwin Coe has announced the formation of an action group to start proceedings against RSA and QIC Europe to recover business interruption losses suffered as a result of Covid-19.

Led by CG Restaurants & Bars Limited, the owners of cocktail bars Dirty Martini and numerous other bars and restaurants across the UK, the group will focus on recovering an indemnity for the multiple lockdowns that have occurred as a result of the pandemic.

Precedent

Roger Franklin, head of Edwin Coe’s