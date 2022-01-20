Insurers face another Covid-19 business interruption action group
Law firm Edwin Coe has announced the formation of an action group to start proceedings against RSA and QIC Europe to recover business interruption losses suffered as a result of Covid-19.
Led by CG Restaurants & Bars Limited, the owners of cocktail bars Dirty Martini and numerous other bars and restaurants across the UK, the group will focus on recovering an indemnity for the multiple lockdowns that have occurred as a result of the pandemic.
Precedent
Roger Franklin, head of Edwin Coe’s
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Aviva to boost underwriting team in move to invest in regional brokers
- People moves: 17-21 January 2022
- XS Direct goes into run-off in Ireland
- First Underwriting eyes £130m GWP
- Broker turned Tory MP Christian Wakeford defects to Labour
- Allianz appoints regional branch manager
- H&H Insurance buys Tynedale broker