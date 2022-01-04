People Moves: 4 - 7 January 2022

Featuring: Consilium, Fidelis Insurance, Gallagher, Allianz

Consilium appoints new BDM for UK South Region

Consilium, part of the Aventum Group, has appointed Lee Raikes as business development manager (BDM) in the UK for the South.

With 14 years’ experience in the insurance market, Raikes joins from Citynet Insurance Brokers where he was a development executive for the last two years. Before that he was a development executive for Cobra London Markets for nearly four years.

