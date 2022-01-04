Fresh founder Lisa Powis awarded BEM in New Years Honours List
Fresh Insurance founder and former chief executive officer, Lisa Powis, was made a medallist of the Order of the British Empire in the 2022 New Years Honours List.
Powis is also the founder of Painting Our World In Silver, a charity launched in 2016 to help combat social isolation and loneliness in the elderly population.
She was rewarded for her “services to tackling loneliness particularly during Covid-19”.
Team
Powis said on Twitter: “Delighted to be awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Markerstudy buys BGL Insurance
- Aston Lark makes first deal of 2022
- Review of the year: Covéa's Sue Coffey
- Blog: Five themes that could shape the insurance industry in 2022
- Blog: Industry trends to look out for in 2022
- Year in Review: Ross Barrington, Markerstudy
- Review of the year: RSA's Kevin Demmon