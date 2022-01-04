Fresh founder Lisa Powis awarded BEM in New Years Honours List

Fresh Insurance founder and former chief executive officer, Lisa Powis, was made a medallist of the Order of the British Empire in the 2022 New Years Honours List.

Powis is also the founder of Painting Our World In Silver, a charity launched in 2016 to help combat social isolation and loneliness in the elderly population.

She was rewarded for her “services to tackling loneliness particularly during Covid-19”.

Powis said on Twitter: “Delighted to be awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in