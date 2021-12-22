MGA Tradewise set to close to new business and renewals

Tradewise Insurance Services has confirmed it will be unable to bind new business or renewals from January 2022, Insurance Age can reveal.

In a communication sent to brokers and seen by Insurance Age the managing general agent, which specialises in motor trade insurance, said it had been unable to renew its reinsurance programme with Berkshire Hathaway.

The company said: “Although Tradewise still has a year left on its three-year deal with Berkshire Hathaway, their reinsurance protection on