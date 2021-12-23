Review of the year: Axa's Marco Distefano

Marco Distefano, managing director of retail home and motor at Axa UK, considers the past 12 months.

What’s been the most surprising thing in insurance in 2021?

The clarity following the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) pricing reforms will benefit customers by providing fairer value and greater transparency in the market, but implementing these changes ahead of the January 2022 deadline has required a monumental effort throughout the year.

2021 has also seen significant market volatility