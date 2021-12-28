Review of the year: RSA's Kevin Demmon
Kevin Demmon, London market property director at RSA, considers the past 12 months.
What’s been the most surprising thing in insurance in 2021?
The uncertainty bought about by Covid and has made so many things surprising, that nothing should ever be surprising again.
One surprise, which is really pleasing, is how well the London market, where I work, has transitioned to hybrid working. Last year the market transitioned and continued to function virtually and the move to hybrid working has been
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]