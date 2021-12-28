Insurance Age

Review of the year: RSA's Kevin Demmon

Kevin Demmon RSA
  • Insurance Age staff
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Kevin Demmon, London market property director at RSA, considers the past 12 months.

What’s been the most surprising thing in insurance in 2021?
The uncertainty bought about by Covid and has made so many things surprising, that nothing should ever be surprising again.

One surprise, which is really pleasing, is how well the London market, where I work, has transitioned to hybrid working. Last year the market transitioned and continued to function virtually and the move to hybrid working has been

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Insight

Most read

  1. Review of the year: Aviva's Gareth Hemming
  2. Markerstudy Group buys family-owned Lloyd's broker
  3. Blog: We’re at a turning point for insurance payments?
  4. Blog: Five themes that could shape the insurance industry in 2022
  5. Ardonagh to buy MDS Group

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: