Bought By Many buys pet health subscription business

Pet health and insurtech business Bought By Many has purchased VetBox, a UK-based pet health subscription and fulfilment business.

The company noted that the move is a “major step” in the extension of its offering beyond insurance.

The deal follows an initial investment from Bought By Many in VetBox in 2020.

According to Bought By Many, the acquisition draws on investment from a $350m (£263m) Series D funding round in June 2021 after the company gained unicorn status with a valuation of over