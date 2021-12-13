PIB moves into the Dutch market
PIB Group has expanded its European footprint again and taken its first step into the Dutch markets.
PIB, which is backed by private equity firms Apax Funds and The Carlyle Group, has acquired Light (pending regulatory approval), an independent insurance broker based in the Netherland.
According to the broker, the move creates further opportunities for PIB to acquire other brokers in the territory, reflecting the Group’s ambition to build a leading pan-European commercial insurance brokerage
