Carrot selects CDL

Telematics brand Carrot Insurance has gone live on CDL Strata to power the next phase of its expansion.

The move follows a comprehensive review of the market to select a new platform to support its digital and data strategy moving forward.

Carrot MD Norrie Erwin said: “As a digitally focused insurance brand, having the right technology in place is key to our success, and we were clear that we were looking for a strategic partner, not just a software provider.

“We wanted a partner to work