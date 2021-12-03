MCE: Edwards hits out at administrator over MTA u-turn

MCE CEO, Julian Edwards has hit out after his Gibraltar insurance business, which went into administration last month, was told it could no longer offer mid-term adjustments to existing customers.

Insurance Age has seen correspondence that shows that administrator, Kroll, informed the business yesterday (2 December) that: “The position has changed in that the Joint Administrators require no further midterm adjustments to be processed.

“This is to limit the potential exposure of the MCEic to