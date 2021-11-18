Ex Be Wiser boss Mark Bower-Dyke launches consultancy firm
Former Be Wiser boss Mark Bower-Dyke has launched a consultancy business focusing on the insurance industry, Insurance Age can reveal.
According to Companies House the business, which is called Blieve Consulting, was incorporated on 5 May 2021.
Bower-Dyke told Insurance Age that he had seen a gap in the market for giving quality advice.
“Over the last couple of years I’ve used consultants quite lot and you then realise they’re not necessarily the strongest in the world,” he commented.
“The
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
More on Insight
Most read
- Capacity and insurer relationships key priorities for broker space
- Lycetts takes from Aon and Marsh to drive growth plans
- CII warns on social media use
- Aston Lark acquires Philip Williams & Company
- People Moves: 15-19 November 2021
- Mulsanne v Marshmallow trial kicks off
- Aviva CEO joins The Geneva Association board