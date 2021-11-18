Ex Be Wiser boss Mark Bower-Dyke launches consultancy firm

Former Be Wiser boss Mark Bower-Dyke has launched a consultancy business focusing on the insurance industry, Insurance Age can reveal.

According to Companies House the business, which is called Blieve Consulting, was incorporated on 5 May 2021.

Bower-Dyke told Insurance Age that he had seen a gap in the market for giving quality advice.

“Over the last couple of years I’ve used consultants quite lot and you then realise they’re not necessarily the strongest in the world,” he commented.

“The