Xenia buys two specialist teams from Lloyd's broker PNP

Xenia Broking Group has bought the whole turnover trade credit and financial and specialty risk teams from Lloyd’s broker Parker Norfolk & Partners (PNP).

The transaction marks Nexus-owned Xenia’s sixth deal to date, and brings two business units together with five experienced brokers into the Xenia Group.

Earlier this year, Xenia purchased Credit Insurance Alliance Brokers and Status Credit.

The business was launched by Nexus Group in 2019, when the company merged its broking activities into