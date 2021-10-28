Fidelis opens trading floor in London

Fidelis Insurance Holdings had announced the opening of its UK trading floor, which will be known as the ‘Forum’.

The new operation is located at 37-39 Lime Street, London EC3M 7AY. It will be a trading hub for Fidelis and its MGA platform, Pine Walk Capital.

Richard Coulson, chief executive officer of insurance and chief underwriting officer of Fidelis Underwriting, commented: “The opening of our new trading floor highlights our absolute commitment to providing the face-to-face service and