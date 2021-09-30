Jensten adds to London Market and underwriting construction teams

Jensten Group has expanded its wholesale division’s liability and construction operation with two key hires. Paul Snashall joins Senior Wright as liability and construction placing broker to drive growth across its existing book of high-end, high value construction clients. Stuart Daffin has joined City Underwriters as senior construction underwriter to head up the development of a bespoke construction underwriting proposition for the SME and middle market, incorporating single project, CAR

