Hiscox rolls out Google-backed AI model to all brokers
Hiscox has today announced that it is rolling out its AI-enhanced lead underwriting model to all of its London market brokers after a successful proof of concept.
Initially developed in December 2023 in collaboration with Google Cloud, the new underwriting model enables Hiscox’s sabotage and terrorism line of business to significantly reduce the time taken from the submission of a risk through to the quote stage.
By combining Hiscox AI Laboratories with Google Cloud’s generative AI, the specialist insurer claims it now has the ability to remove manual elements of the underwriting process.Matter of minutes
It explained risks that are in scope are assessed
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (point 2.4), printing is limited to a single copy.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. As outlined in our terms and conditions, https://www.infopro-digital.com/terms-and-conditions/subscriptions/ (clause 2.4), an Authorised User may only make one copy of the materials for their own personal use. You must also comply with the restrictions in clause 2.5.
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
AM Best takes rating action following Accredited acquisition
AM Best has removed from under review with developing implications and affirmed the Financial Strength Ratings of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings of “a-” (Excellent) of Accredited.
Broker branches a key focus for Allianz in 2024, CEO Holmes promises
“I want to expand the amount of branches we have where we’re connecting with customers,” Allianz UK CEO Colm Holmes told Insurance Age.
Meet the MGA: Altea
Carly Matson, CEO of Altea Insurance, outlines how her MGA is helping healthcare professionals and organisations fulfil their insurance requirements against a backdrop of hard rates and frustrations around regulation/licensing.
Allianz UK grows GWP and profit as COR improves
Allianz UK boosted gross written premiums by 5.5% in the first half of the year to £2.21bn as operating profit jumped by £62m to £174.8m.
Q&A: Seventeen Group CEO, Paul Anscombe
The boss of Seventeen Group, Paul Anscombe, tells Insurance Age about getting to 10 deals this year, the firm’s national reach and how innovation and specialisms are helping deliver organic growth at a business that has its eyes fixed on long-term independence.
RSA declares UK first with cloud solution for claims
RSA has launched an enhanced broker and customer claims portal, asserting it was the first UK insurer to implement the Guidewire cloud solution.
AM Best upgrades Lloyd’s to A+ and AA-
AM Best has raised the financial strength rating of Lloyd’s to A+ (superior) from A (excellent) and the long-term issuer credit rating to AA- (superior) from A+ (excellent).
CUO hails deals as proof of improved broker sentiment towards Hiscox
Hiscox’s “momentum” with UK brokers has been further underlined by six new distributions deals signed in the first half of 2024.