New property MGA Ventis launches with ex-Covéa quartet

Ventis
Ventis, a specialist commercial and residential real estate managing general agent, has opened for business.

Led by Gareth Roberts, who was previously head of Covéa’s mid-market specialist and network division, Ventis has launched with the support of Mission Underwriters, and a long-term capacity deal with Accelerant Insurance Europe.

The plan to rollout this quarter was first unveiled in December.

According to Ventis, the MGA will target medium-sized property risks, “with a remit to find and capitalise on standard risks overlooked in the property market from £50,000 to over £1m”. 

Ventis will write UK

