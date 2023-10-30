Insurance Age

NFP expands in West Midlands with second deal this month

Deal
    • By Rosie Simms

    • Indicative reading time: 1 minute

NFP has bought Resolute Insurance Services, an independent insurance broker based in the West Midlands, further growing its presence in the region.

Resolute’s senior management will remain with NFP as key producers in the business, and David Cox will continue to be a managing director, working closely with John Paul Allcock, group managing director at NFP in Europe.

Allcock commented: “We’re always open to engaging with like-minded insurance brokers and expanding our business operations by integrating firms, such as Resolute, that share our culture and values. Resolute will be a great asset to NFP as we invest in the team and their growth

