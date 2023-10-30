NFP expands in West Midlands with second deal this month
NFP has bought Resolute Insurance Services, an independent insurance broker based in the West Midlands, further growing its presence in the region.
Resolute’s senior management will remain with NFP as key producers in the business, and David Cox will continue to be a managing director, working closely with John Paul Allcock, group managing director at NFP in Europe.
Allcock commented: “We’re always open to engaging with like-minded insurance brokers and expanding our business operations by integrating firms, such as Resolute, that share our culture and values. Resolute will be a great asset to NFP as we invest in the team and their growth
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Swiss insurance group gets green light to open UK brand
Helvetia Global Solutions has received confirmation from UK regulators that its authorisation to underwrite non-life insurance business in the UK has been approved and comes into effect on 1 November 2023.
Applied Net 23: Priority number one has been, is, and will be commercial – says Europe CEO Tom Needs
Achieving parity with competitors on commercial panel size, and boosting the Epic broker base to 150 in the UK, are the twin targets for Applied Systems Europe in 2024, CEO Tom Needs has confirmed.
What can MGAs learn from the latest turbulence among capacity providers?
The problems at Accredited and Vesttoo highlight the need for managing general agencies to have good risk management in place on their capacity arrangements.
Drone specialist Moonrock becomes MGAA member
Moonrock has, this week, been accepted as the latest member of the Managing General Agents' Association.
Gap between best and worst commercial insurers widening, according to Biba members
The results of the latest Insurers Monitor benchmarking report from the British Insurance Brokers’ Association and consultancy Gracechurch show that the average commercial insurer Net Promoter Score (NPS) is up by 9 points since January, and +16 points since mid-2022.
Accredited downgrade threat on hold as R&Q agrees $465m sale to Onex
R&Q Insurance Holdings has entered into a conditional agreement with Canadian investment business Onex Corporation to sell 100% of the equity interest in its front business Accredited.
Markel takes 49% stake in specialist MGA
Markel has announced a 49% strategic investment in Certa, the specialist tax managing general agent.
Abbey boosts profits by 15% in 2022
Abbey Insurance Brokers, which trades as AbbeyAutoline, grew post-tax profit by 15.2% to £2.6m in 2022, with turnover also rising.