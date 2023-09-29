Accredited’s GWP up 34% in first half of 2023
For sale insurance fronting business Accredited has reported gross written premium of $1.1bn (£900m) for the first half of 2023, a 34% increase compared with the same period in 2022.
It returned a pre-tax operating profit of $28.6m.
This was an increase of 86% on the first six months of last year, representing a 57.0% margin on gross operating income, which was up year-on-year by 13.4 percentage points.
Accredited said the primary driver of pre-tax operating profit was fee income, which at $46.2m was ahead 18% compared with the prior period.Related R&Q in ‘advanced’ talks for sale of Policy Expert capacity backer Accredited Accredited Europe looks to partner with
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
Partners& takes on Hall Insurance Services
Partners& has expanded in the South East with London-based Hall Insurance Services.
Moody’s stays negative on outlook for UK insurance
Ratings agency Moody’s has kept its negative outlook on the prospect for UK property and casualty insurance warning of higher reinsurance costs and pressure on personal lines margins as price growth lags inflationary cost increases.
RSA launches pension liability trustee product
RSA has expanded its mid-market financial risks portfolio with the launch of a pension trustee liability insurance product.
Ecclesiastical UK & Ireland COR balloons to 106.6%
Ecclesiastical Insurance’s combined operating ratio in the UK and Ireland shot up to 106.6% in the first half of 2023 from 94.5% in the same period of 2022.
Brokers confident in commercial motor growth but have capacity concerns: survey
A survey has revealed that 83% of brokers do not believe there are enough specialists or insurers offering capacity for the haulage, waste disposal and courier markets.
Brokers “front and centre” for Hiscox, says Dye on one-year anniversary
Celebrating his first year as UK CEO of Hiscox, Jon Dye tells Insurance Age about the central role of brokers in the insurer’s growth strategy across its new operating model in high net worth, beefed up regional structure and schemes ambitions.
Clear completes hat-trick buying Bluestone in Cirencester
Clear Group swooped for its third deal in September buying Bluestone Insurance Services to boost its presence in the South West.
Arkel Underwriting targets landlord growth with Applied expansion
Arkel Underwriting has rolled out its landlord product, Premier Let, on Applied Systems in its second partnership with the software provider in a matter of months.