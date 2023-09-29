Accredited’s GWP up 34% in first half of 2023

For sale insurance fronting business Accredited has reported gross written premium of $1.1bn (£900m) for the first half of 2023, a 34% increase compared with the same period in 2022.

It returned a pre-tax operating profit of $28.6m.

This was an increase of 86% on the first six months of last year, representing a 57.0% margin on gross operating income, which was up year-on-year by 13.4 percentage points.

Accredited said the primary driver of pre-tax operating profit was fee income, which at $46.2m was ahead 18% compared with the prior period.

