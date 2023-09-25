MGA Iprism notches up second post-MBO buy with SK deal
Managing general agent Iprism has bought property specialist SK Underwriting for an undisclosed fee.
Kent-based MGA SK Underwriting was formed in 1999 and offers a range of commercial SME products, principally focused on property.
It is backed by ‘A’ rated, UK-domiciled capacity and all existing staff will remain with the business.Related Double digit growth and profit rises at Iprism after MBO
Iprism Underwriting Agency grew turnover by 15.3% to £9.44m in the year ended 30 June 2022 with profits rising even more.
SK founder and managing director, Colin Johns, will stay as a
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Commercial
R&Q in ‘advanced’ talks for sale of Policy Expert capacity backer Accredited
R&Q Insurance Holdings has admitted that it is in advanced discussions with Canadian investment business Onex for the sale of its fronting business Accredited.
People Moves: 18 – 22 September 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
SRG reveals Hamilton Leigh cost as turnover grows 21% in 2022
Specialist Risk Investments’ bill for buying motor trade specialist Hamilton Leigh in 2022 totalled £11.52m, according to a filing at Companies House.
Ripe Thinking notches up first buy with boat insurance specialist
Insurtech broker Ripe has completed its first acquisition by snapping up specialist boat insurance provider, Craftinsure.
PIB targets underwriting and schemes growth with cross-divisional CEO
PIB Group has appointed Charles Burgess as CEO for underwriting and schemes.
FCA hammers GAP insurance as it issues general warning on high commission levels
The Financial Conduct Authority has written to insurers, calling on them to take action, as it released the latest set of fair value data and again brought the spotlight onto the issue of high commission levels.
Brown & Brown Europe to buy Occam Underwriting
Brown & Brown Europe, recently rebranded from Global Risk Partners, has signed up to buy 100% of space and terrorism specialist managing general agent Occam Underwriting.
Hiscox targets brokers in brand campaign
Hiscox has unveiled a nationwide brand campaign including broker-focused bespoke content for local markets.