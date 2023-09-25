Insurance Age

MGA Iprism notches up second post-MBO buy with SK deal

Ian Lloyd Iprism
Managing general agent Iprism has bought property specialist SK Underwriting for an undisclosed fee.

Kent-based MGA SK Underwriting was formed in 1999 and offers a range of commercial SME products, principally focused on property.

It is backed by ‘A’ rated, UK-domiciled capacity and all existing staff will remain with the business.

SK founder and managing director, Colin Johns, will stay as a

