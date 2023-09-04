Ex-Allianz Commercial boss McGinn to become Dual UK CEO
Dual today announced the appointment of Simon McGinn as CEO of its UK business, subject to regulatory approval.
The MGA said it was “a key appointment which will help drive ambitious plans to transform Dual’s UK business”.
Dual underwrites £700m GWP in the UK and offers 30-plus business lines.
McGinn will join Dual on 1 January 2024, reporting to Richard Clapham, CEO, Dual Group, who currently holds the UK role as part of his wider remit.
Clapham joined Dual in 2016 as CEO UK & Europe. In 2018 he was appointed CEO for Dual Group.
McGinn joins from Allianz having held several roles there over 19
More on Commercial
Gallagher unveils new retail cyber head Sam Cheshire
Gallagher has appointed Sam Cheshire as head of cyber for its UK & Ireland retail division.
Zurich grows graduate programme
Zurich UK has increased its number of graduate opportunities for 2023 while creating new “green graduate” roles in the renewable energy space.
DR&P Group confirms MGA addition in annual results
Private equity-backed broker holding company DR&P Group added a managing general agent to its roster in 2022, buying 80% of MGIC Holdings, the business has confirmed in its annual results.
Brokers urge new Aviva boss Storah to focus on empowerment
Incoming Aviva UK & Ireland GI boss Jason Storah has the chance to build on “solid” foundations and push ahead to deliver more empowered decision-making in the regional market, according to brokers.
Kingfisher snaps up Shepherd Compello motorsport book
Kingfisher Insurance has bought the motorsport book of Lloyd’s broker Shepherd Compello.
Aqueous launches solicitors’ excess layers product
Managing general agent Aqueous Underwriting has secured A+ rated capacity for solicitors on an excess layer basis only, a move it said responded to broker demand in an “underserviced” market.
Aston Lark buys Curtis Marine
Howden-owned Aston Lark has bought Plymouth-based marine insurance broker, Curtis Marine.
Qlaims updates commercial lines offering
Qlaims has enhanced its commercial lines claims assistance services, following feedback from brokers.