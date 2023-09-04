Insurance Age

Ex-Allianz Commercial boss McGinn to become Dual UK CEO

Simon McGinn Dual
Dual today announced the appointment of Simon McGinn as CEO of its UK business, subject to regulatory approval.

The MGA said it was “a key appointment which will help drive ambitious plans to transform Dual’s UK business”.

Dual underwrites £700m GWP in the UK and offers 30-plus business lines.

McGinn will join Dual on 1 January 2024, reporting to Richard Clapham, CEO, Dual Group, who currently holds the UK role as part of his wider remit. 

Clapham joined Dual in 2016 as CEO UK & Europe. In 2018 he was appointed CEO for Dual Group. 

McGinn joins from Allianz having held several roles there over 19

