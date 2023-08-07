Howden’s Dual swoops for bloodstock MGA

Dual has bought David Ashby Underwriting, a specialist bloodstock and high-value sports horse insurance managing general agent.

DAU was formed in 2020 following David Ashby’s acquisition of Amlin’s bloodstock and livestock book, supported by Blunt Palmer Brown Ventures. It provides cover in thoroughbred bloodstock, commercial breeding, rearing and racing, and high value sports horses.

DAU’s team of ten, including eight underwriters, join Dual with immediate effect.

The deal follows Howden’s swoop for Tysers’ bloodstock broking team and bloodstock managing agent, Galileo, in February.

