NBS acquires Capital Markets Underwriting

Stan Kaznowski – new_NBS Underwriting
NBS Underwriting has acquired Capital Markets Underwriting, an independent underwriting agency and Lloyd’s coverholder.

The MGA said the deal was a “significant step” in its plan to double its size within the next five years through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. This included buying The Underwriting Specialist in 2021.

CMU will continue to operate from its headquarters in Harpenden, Hertfordshire.

Steve Cowman, managing director of NBS, said: “This acquisition allows us to expand into the commercial combined arena and provide an even wider range of products to brokers.

“The transaction strengthens

