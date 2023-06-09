Soaring property owners’ premiums hit record high
Property owners’ premiums rose by 9.3%, according to recent figures for the first quarter of 2023 from Acturis, which will be published by Insurance Age on Monday 12 June.
This is the biggest increase for this sector since the Acturis Commercial Broking Index began in 2011.
The index tracks core business lines each quarter, and measures them against the same quarter in the previous year.
In the fourth quarter of 2022, property owners saw a 6.1% year-on-year rise, meaning that premiums have since continued to rise further – and rapidly.
Insurers have had to rethink what they are able to offer and make changes to cover. Chris Withers
However, property
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Commercial
Lycetts reports record revenue for 2022
Lycetts grew revenue by nearly 9% in 2022 to £25.6m, as pre-tax profit rose 12% year-on-year to £3m.
Arag tops £60m GWP as profits return to £500,000
Legal expenses insurer Arag broke through the £60m gross written premium barrier in 2022, building on the previous year’s growth when it topped £50m for the first time.
People Moves: 5 – 9 June 2023
Keep up to date with the latest personnel moves in insurance.
Axa brokers to get customer boost with Premium Credit digital system
Axa Commercial has partnered with Premium Credit to offer customers a digitally enhanced payment by instalments system, Insurance Age can reveal.
GRP buys commercial broker Amicus
Global Risk Partners has bought 100% of Surrey-headquartered Amicus Solutions Holdings.
Broker Insights grows its base at £25m per month
Broker Insights is adding around four brokers to its client base, and expanding its reach by £25m each month, its CEO Fraser Edmond told Insurance Age.
AssuredPartners buys recycling specialist broker GM
AssuredPartners has acquired Exeter-based recycling specialists, GM Insurance Brokers.
Acrisure buys AR network Ten Insurance
Acrisure has bought appointed representatives network Ten Insurance Services as it progressed its network plans, and will take the offering to market as “Eleven Network”.