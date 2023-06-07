Clegg Gifford launches digital platform to give brokers access to Lloyd’s capacity
Clegg Gifford has partnered with digital agency MagiClick UK with the ambition of giving UK high street brokers “improved accessibility [to] Lloyd's capacity” through new e-trading platform Six.
The partners explained that Six would give intermediaries “quick, direct and seamless online access to Lloyd’s capacity for commercial property and liability risks”.
Among the other benefits highlighted were instant quotes to brokers, meaning policies could be “bound in minutes”, and efficiencies from improved distribution reducing coverholder commission, giving “better value for direct customers [and making it] economically more attractive for capacity providers”.Platform dynamics
More on Commercial
Broker Insights grows its base at £25m per month
Broker Insights is adding around four brokers to its client base, and expanding its reach by £25m each month, its CEO Fraser Edmond told Insurance Age.
AssuredPartners buys recycling specialist broker GM
AssuredPartners has acquired Exeter-based recycling specialists, GM Insurance Brokers.
Acrisure buys AR network Ten Insurance
Acrisure has bought appointed representatives network Ten Insurance Services as it progressed its network plans, and will take the offering to market as “Eleven Network”.
Kingfisher buys REIS Motorsport Insurance from Markerstudy
Kingfisher Insurance has bought specialist broker REIS Motorsport Insurance from Markerstudy for an undisclosed sum, adding over 20 people and an office in Nottingham.
Cobra CEO Tedstone aims to hit £1bn by 2025
The boss of broking network Cobra has said that it has identified a pipeline of 700 potential ‘unicorns’ as it seeks new members to meet its target of £1bn of premium by the end of 2025.
Jensten Underwriting launches technology product
Jensten Underwriting has partnered with Hiscox to launch a product for brokers working with the technology sector.
MGA Landmark Underwriting enters property market
Landmark Underwriting has secured a property binding authority with AmTrust International for excess insurance and reinsurance business.
Tokio Marine Kiln targets cyber growth with new division
Tokio Marine Kiln has set up a stand-alone cyber and enterprise risk division as part of its effort to expand its presence in the cyber market.