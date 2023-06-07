Clegg Gifford launches digital platform to give brokers access to Lloyd’s capacity

Clegg Gifford has partnered with digital agency MagiClick UK with the ambition of giving UK high street brokers “improved accessibility [to] Lloyd's capacity” through new e-trading platform Six.

The partners explained that Six would give intermediaries “quick, direct and seamless online access to Lloyd’s capacity for commercial property and liability risks”.

Among the other benefits highlighted were instant quotes to brokers, meaning policies could be “bound in minutes”, and efficiencies from improved distribution reducing coverholder commission, giving “better value for direct customers [and making it] economically more attractive for capacity providers”.

Platform dynamics

Joe