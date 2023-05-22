UK Broker Awards deadline extended until 26 May

The deadline for the 2023 UK Broker Awards has been extended until this Friday (26 May), so you still have a chance to be in it to win it!

The 2023 UK Broker Awards – the only ceremony dedicated purely to brokers – will take place on 12 October, during UK Broker Week, and it celebrates the very best that the profession has to offer.

Held at the Vox, NEC, Birmingham, the categories cover everything from digital excellence to claims, schemes to customer engagement, deals and training, as well as acclaiming the best personal lines, commercial lines and overall broker of the year.

With a closing date of this Friday, the UKBAs are