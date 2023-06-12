The stats: Q1 2023: Onwards and upwards – commercial rates continue to rise

Insurance rates increased year-on-year by 4.5% in the first quarter of 2023 with property being the key driver according to research from Acturis. Rachel Gordon digs into the data.

Acturis figures for the first quarter of 2023 show that premiums for commercial insurance continue to climb upwards. This will be difficult news for brokers to relay to their clients – if last year proved challenging, then this one looks to be even more so.

The Acturis Commercial Broking Index covers five core lines: commercial combined, commercial liability, fleet, packages and property owners. It represents the average premium in a typical commercial book of business.

9.3%

The