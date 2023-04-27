Insurance Age

Biba urges Government to bring forward ban on sharing property commission

Steve White
    • Insurance Age staff

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association urged the Government to bring forward legislation to ban the sharing of commission with property managing agents, freeholders and landlords to create a ‘level playing field and avoid an early mover penalty’.

CEO Steve White also acknowledged a “remedy lies with [its] members” with regards to the quality and accuracy of the fair value assessments in the multi-occupancy buildings insurance market and it would be publishing guidance on best practice.

These have all been outlined in a letter to The Rt Hon Michael Gove MP, Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities, following his own communication to Biba about broker remuneration in light of the Financial Conduct Authority’s report last

