Products: May 2023

Product launches including cover for computer hardware and commercial professional indemnity risks; a new cyber launch and a market management solution for Brokerbility members.

Biba teams up with HSB for to protect portable computer hardware and equipment

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a new computer scheme, provided by specialist insurer HSB, to help protect computer hardware and portable equipment.

The new Biba scheme will offer comprehensive cover for computer-related risks, the trade body said.

With the working landscape changing so significantly over the past few years, we’re pleased to bring this new scheme to members. Mike Hallam

