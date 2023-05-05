Products: May 2023
Product launches including cover for computer hardware and commercial professional indemnity risks; a new cyber launch and a market management solution for Brokerbility members.Biba teams up with HSB for to protect portable computer hardware and equipment
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has launched a new computer scheme, provided by specialist insurer HSB, to help protect computer hardware and portable equipment.
The new Biba scheme will offer comprehensive cover for computer-related risks, the trade body said.
With the working landscape changing so significantly over the past few years, we’re pleased to bring this new scheme to members. Mike Hallam
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Commercial
Biba renews Lockton PI partnership
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association has renewed its professional indemnity accredited broker contract with Lockton for a further three years.
FR Ball buys Export and General
Abergavenny-headquartered FR Ball has purchased London-based broker Export and General Insurance Services.
Broker Insights rolls out tech upgrade as it covers 20% of broker market
Broker Insights has rolled out a technology upgrade, as it hits a key milestone of covering more than £2bn of commercial gross written premium.
SRG adds to MGA offering with medical professional liability specialist
Specialist Risk Group has bought London and Gibraltar-based The Medical Professional Liability Company.
Howden Group posts M&A cash spend
Documents show how much the broking group spent in cash on UK deals, including Aston Lark and A-Plan.
UK commercial insurance price rises ease again in Q1 – Marsh
Commercial insurance pricing in the UK rose by 3% in the first quarter of the year, down slightly on the 4% uplift in the final quarter of 2022, according to research by Marsh.
Biba urges Government to bring forward ban on sharing property commission
The British Insurance Brokers’ Association urged the Government to bring forward legislation to ban the sharing of commission with property managing agents, freeholders and landlords to create a ‘level playing field and avoid an early mover penalty’.
‘Outraged’ Gove demands immediate penalties on brokers failing on property commissions
An “outraged” Michael Gove is demanding the regulator takes “immediate enforcement action” on brokers who cannot demonstrate their buildings’ insurance commissions are fair value.