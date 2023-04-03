Pen adds £90m of GWP with marine MGA buy

Pen Underwriting has bought Tay River Holdings and its wholly owned marine specialist subsidiaries Vessel Protect, Trafalgar Marine Trades and BMM Ports & Terminals for an undisclosed sum.

Established in 2020 by Paul Hartley, James King and Chris Goddard, Tay initially comprised the three niche managing general agents, backed by the A-rated capacity at Lloyd’s. It has since grown to a team of 17, generating more than £90m gross written premium.

