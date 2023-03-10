Insurance Age

The stats: The only way is up - Q4’s commercial premiums continue to rise

up-arrows
    • Rachel Gordon

    • Indicative reading time: 7 minutes

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Businesses are yet again facing more costly cover with the Acturis Commercial Broking Index revealing increases across the board, reports Rachel Gordon.

//

 

Figures for Q4 2022 from Acturis show the cost of commercial cover has risen once again, ending at 4.5% higher than for 2021, with the index experiencing its largest year-on-year increase since launch in 2010.

The index represents the average premium in a typical commercial book of business and comprises commercial combined, liability, fleet, packages, property owners and tradespeople.

The value of the index in 2022 was 108.7, the largest value since its inception in 2010. For many

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on Commercial

Meet the MGA: Qlaims

Now its fourth year of trading, Qlaims CEO Liz Latter outlines her mission to make loss recovery insurance a mainstream product and for her MGA to be the “go to” provider for customer facing claims solutions

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: