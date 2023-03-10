The stats: The only way is up - Q4’s commercial premiums continue to rise

Businesses are yet again facing more costly cover with the Acturis Commercial Broking Index revealing increases across the board, reports Rachel Gordon.

Figures for Q4 2022 from Acturis show the cost of commercial cover has risen once again, ending at 4.5% higher than for 2021, with the index experiencing its largest year-on-year increase since launch in 2010.

The index represents the average premium in a typical commercial book of business and comprises commercial combined, liability, fleet, packages, property owners and tradespeople.

The value of the index in 2022 was 108.7, the largest value since its inception in 2010. For many