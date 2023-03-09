Meet the MGA: Qlaims

Now in its fourth year of trading, Qlaims’ CEO Liz Latter outlines her mission to make loss recovery insurance a mainstream product, and for the managing general agent to be the “go to” provider for customer-facing claims solutions.

QIaims

Staff: 10 employees, plus a panel of adjusters and consultants

Products: Commercial and personal lines loss recovery

Capacity: Great American International Insurance (UK)

Other services: After-the-event assistance; drones on demand; remote assessment tool QlaimsStream Expert Help; software tool QlaimsStream; cloud-based claims tracking system QlaimsTrak, and quote and buy portal U-Quote

When did Qlaims start trading, and with what products and capacity did it begin?

Qlaims