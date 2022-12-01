Zurich UK names new head of UK commercial insurance

Zurich has announced Frank Streidl as the new UK head of commercial insurance, starting his position from 1 January 2023.

Streidl is currently the head of energy, marine and construction at Zurich, and joined the insurer in 2010.

He has worked in several positions in Zurich including head of energy EMEA and global head of upstream energy.

Before taking on a role at Zurich in 2010 Streidl was based in Germany, working for Hanover Ruck and Accenture.

Streidl said:

“I’m very proud to have the opportunity to lead such a talented group of people. In the last few years, we’ve successfully rebalanced our portfolio.

“